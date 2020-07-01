UK competition regulator calls for new rules to check Google, Facebook

Europe 1 July 2020 16:07 (UTC+04:00)
UK competition regulator calls for new rules to check Google, Facebook

The UK government should introduce new measures to check the dominance of tech giants Google and Facebook in digital advertising, Britain’s competition watchdog said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The UK’s Competition and Markets authority (CMA) said while the services provided by the U.S.-based companies were “highly valued” by consumers and small businesses to reach bigger audiences, they took up nearly 80% of UK’s digital ad spending of 14 billion pounds ($17.34 billion) in 2019.

"While both originally grew by offering better services than the main platforms in the market at the time, the CMA is concerned that they have developed such unassailable market positions that rivals can no longer compete on equal terms," the CMA said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan's non-state companies account for most of construction work in Baku
Azerbaijan's non-state companies account for most of construction work in Baku
Georgia begins construction of Batumi International Airport's new terminal
Georgia begins construction of Batumi International Airport's new terminal
ADB-funded project to facilitate movement to Georgian resort area
ADB-funded project to facilitate movement to Georgian resort area
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran gas exports to Turkey resumes Oil&Gas 16:45
Brazil restricts foreigners entry due to COVID-19 Other News 16:44
Head of Azerbaijani community: No such thing as "Nagorno-Karabakh people" Politics 16:40
Georgia sees increase in deposit insurance Finance 16:39
Kazakhstan’s Aktau seaport to buy pipes via tender Tenders 16:36
Trend News Agency among TOP-3 most influential European media resources (PHOTO) Society 16:26
Turkey sees five-month decline in cargo transportation via Esenboga Airport Turkey 16:16
Dynamics of non-life insurance market development down in Azerbaijan Business 16:10
UK competition regulator calls for new rules to check Google, Facebook Europe 16:07
Azerbaijan outranks neighbors in UN's Sustainable Development Goals index Commentary 16:06
The Jamestown Foundation publishes article of Azerbaijani political analyst Politics 16:05
Macy's records nearly $4 billion in losses as COVID-19 hits business US 16:03
IGB can be built ahead of schedule Oil&Gas 16:01
Hungarian Wizz Air continues to cooperate with Georgia Transport 15:59
Merkel says EU must be prepared if Brexit talks fail Europe 15:53
Premiums on compulsory types of insurance grow in Azerbaijan Economy 15:32
Poultry meat production to go up in Kazakhstan as capacities expanded Business 15:30
Amount of funds spent by foreign citizens via cards in Azerbaijan disclosed Finance 15:29
Ambassador: Baku-Tbilisi-Kars stays good alternative to many other routes Transport 15:26
Fruit, vegetables lead in Azerbaijan's export Business 15:21
Michael Kors owner Capri forecasts 70% fall in current-quarter revenue US 15:13
Demand for life insurance products continues to grow in Azerbaijan Economy 15:11
Turkmenistan, Norway discuss int'l co-op, economic relations Business 15:10
Georgia's Tbilisi City Hall to allocate funds to reconstruct metro station Finance 15:05
TPAO to continue conducting oil, gas exploration in country Turkey 14:57
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Information spread by Armenian MFA once again confirms its completely unfounded position Politics 14:49
Kazakh-Japanese uranium extracting venture to buy engines via tender Tenders 14:47
Pensions of people over 70 increase in Georgia Finance 14:38
EBRD taking measures to boost Kazakhstan’s drive for climate-resilient economy Oil&Gas 14:35
Slovakia's daily coronavirus cases jump back to 20 Europe 14:34
Physical volume of Kazakhstan's GDP in 1Q2020 revealed Business 14:24
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for July 1 Society 14:22
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ increases US dollar sale at currency auctions Economy 14:21
Russia, Turkmenistan discuss increasing investment, export opportunities Business 14:14
Azerbaijan allocates funds to Palestinian refugees to battle COVID-19 Politics 14:07
Cargo, passenger transportation through Turkish Adana Airport drops Turkey 14:04
Ryanair hopes to land first Boeing 737 MAX jet by November Europe 14:04
Shell betters year-on-year performance in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 14:03
Hazelnut processing plant commissioned in Georgia Business 13:45
Turkmenistan expands range of cooperation with other CIS countries Business 13:35
Cargo transit from Georgia via Turkey plummets Turkey 13:34
WB approves second in series of three lending operations in Georgia Finance 13:26
Geostat reveals statistics of water supply by enterprises in Georgia Business 13:21
Money transfers volume shrinks in Kazakhstan Finance 13:19
Export of Turkish cars to Chinese market declines Turkey 13:18
Purchases on Azerbaijani Azexport portal more than halve Business 13:15
EU takes decision to open borders for 15 countries, including Georgia Transport 13:14
Indonesia reports 1,385 new coronavirus cases and 58 deaths Other News 13:04
PM: Georgia to continue consultations with EU to ensure safe movement of its citizens Transport 13:03
TOP-3 non-oil export products of Azerbaijan Business 12:58
Ryanair sees 'very strong' July bookings but ticket prices lower than ever Europe 12:54
McKinsey will continue expanding business in Azerbaijan Business 12:52
Volume of cargo shipment from Turkmenistan via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 12:51
Volume of Baku's trade turnover drops Finance 12:49
McKinsey & Company names projects implemented in Azerbaijan Business 12:48
Azerbaijan attracting foreign investors through new online e-platform Business 12:40
TAP updates on progress in Italy Oil&Gas 12:37
Azerbaijan's non-state companies account for most of construction work in Baku Construction 12:27
Georgia reports new cases of coronavirus for July 1 Georgia 12:16
TOP-10 Azerbaijani non-oil export companies Business 12:15
USAID program to enhance Turkmenistan's energy co-op with rest of Central Asia Oil&Gas 12:14
Enagas to maintain sustainable dividend from 2024 Oil&Gas 12:12
EBRD supports solar plant construction in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 12:10
Kazakhstan's Tengiz field operator suspends some operations as COVID-19 cases grow Oil&Gas 12:07
USAID talks work in Turkmenistan, support for economy sectors Business 12:03
Gaseous solutions needed for re-launching EU industry: Eurogas Oil&Gas 11:52
Russia reports 6,556 new coronavirus cases Russia 11:50
Amount of Russia's cargo moved through Turkey's ports announced Turkey 11:39
Azerbaijan's beekeeping industry continues to develop Business 11:34
German retail sales rebound in May as lockdown lifted Europe 11:34
Ryanair to cut 3,500 jobs if pay cuts not agreed Europe 11:30
Netherlands increase import of Kazakhstan's goods Finance 11:24
Azerbaijani oil price increases Oil&Gas 11:22
VISA talks contactless transactions in Azerbaijan Finance 11:17
VISA continues providing support to Azerbaijan during COVID-19 Finance 11:16
Azerigas to extend service life of gas lines across Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:11
Premium fuel price in Azerbaijan increases Oil&Gas 11:10
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan on July 1 Finance 10:47
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 1 Finance 10:46
Rouhani warns people that COVID-19 may stay until 2021 in Iran Iran 10:46
Israeli big data co Upsolver raises $13m Israel 10:33
UK house prices fall for first time since 2012 Europe 10:31
S&P: Samruk-Kazyna playing central role in helping Kazakhstan meet key economic objectives Business 10:28
Mining sector leading in Baku's industrial production Business 10:27
Stocks of foreign companies to appear on Azerbaijani 'Investme' e-platform Finance 10:25
Shell’s impairments to hit entire oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 10:12
Iran's NIDC announces tender to buy Rochester logging cable Tenders 10:08
Volume of five-month cargo movement from Israel via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 10:08
Georgian ministry reveals data on infrastructure tenders for July 2020 Finance 09:53
Google postpones U.S. office reopening to September as virus cases spike US 09:44
Oil rises after drop in U.S. crude stocks suggests demand pickup Oil&Gas 09:43
Romania's share in Azerbaijan's exports growing Business 09:43
Japan's new auto sales skid 23% year-on-year in June Other News 09:40
Kazakhstan’s postal service operator to buy fuel via tender Business 09:24
Turkey's export of grain, legumes to Iran slumping Turkey 09:14
Thailand reports two new imported coronavirus cases in quarantine Other News 09:05
Austrian ambassador welcomes start of OMV Petrom's work in Georgia Oil&Gas 09:02
439 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 08:55
Trump says he becomes "more angry at China" because of spread of pandemic US 08:44
Brazil's cases surpass 1.4 million, deaths near 60,000 Other News 08:31
All news