Spain not planning to make masks compulsory at all times
Spain’s government is not planning to make the use of face masks compulsory nationwide where social distancing can be guaranteed, a Health Ministry source said on Monday, after several regions made them mandatory in all circumstances, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Spain’s regions already have the instruments they need to tackle the roughly 100 localised outbreaks that have sprung up around the country, the source added.
