UK to ban Huawei from 5G network
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government will ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network by ordering telecoms companies to remove its equipment by 2027, Media Secretary Oliver Dowden said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Operators will not be able to purchase 5G components from Huawei from the end of this year and were told to remove all existing Huawei gear made by the Chinese telecoms behemoth from the 5G network by 2027.
“The NCSC (National Cyber Security Centre) has now reported to ministers, that they have significantly changed their security assessment of Huawei’s presence in the UK’s 5g network,” Dowden told the House of Commons after Johnson chaired a meeting of Britain’s National Security Council (NSC).
Latest
Ambassador: 10-million Azerbaijan can't wait 30 years for 2.5-million Armenia to withdraw its troops
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenia's military, combat equipment, reserves in depths of defense destroyed (VIDEO)
UN Secretary-General calls for immediate steps to de-escalate situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
Pakistani MFA: Armenia attempts to hamper peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict with provocative actions
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia seeks to involve military-political organizations, member of which it is, into Karabakh conflict (VIDEO)