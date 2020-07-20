Poland COVID-19 cases exceed 40,000
The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections has risen to 40,104 in Poland after the health ministry reported 358 new cases on Sunday, with 1,624 people succumbed to the pandemic, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The largest share of the new cases, 115, were discovered in the southern Lesser Poland province, where the coronavirus spread to a care home in Bochnia county. Local media reported that 75 new cases were reported in that county alone, centered around the village of Drwinia.
Poland has lifted most lockdown measures, with some restrictions still in place for public transport and the indoor sections of restaurants, bars and coffee shops. The curve of daily new infections has not flattened completely.
