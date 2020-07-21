Volkswagen to set up over 150,000 public charging points across Europe

German carmaker Volkswagen announced on Monday that it would implement a new charging service in Europe with over 150,000 public charging points by mid-August, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"As electric mobility increasingly takes to the road, public charging is becoming ever more important," said Richard van Tatenhove, head of digital charging services at Volkswagen.

The charging service would not have a monthly fee and could be used via a single card. According to Volkswagen, users could also get additional information on the charging process by using an app created for this purpose.

The app would provide information on charging prices and the availability of charging points. Additionally, the app would also show charging points that operate on green power only.

Volkswagen aimed to make the switch to electric cars "as attractive as possible" and announced that 75 new electric models would be launched within the next ten years.

Germany's largest carmaker was focusing on electric vehicles more consistently than any other German carmaker, Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, director of the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), told German national broadcaster ZDF on Monday.

Although Volkswagen was taking a high entrepreneurial risk, it was the right choice, added Dudenhoeffer. "If we want to change the world, we need the all-electric car, not a thousand compromises."