Ireland may tighten travel restrictions for COVID-19 hot spots

Ireland may introduce further travel restrictions for countries with a very high instance of COVID-19, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday after the government lifted its 14-day quarantine requirement for 15 European countries, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“We’re looking at countries that may effectively become hot spots for COVID-19 in the months ahead, or indeed regions within countries, and looking at ways in which we can deal with that risk,” Coveney told national broadcaster RTE.

Coveney said the government will examine over the coming weeks whether it should introduce steps beyond the current 14-day quarantine, including a potential requirement to take a coronavirus test before departing for Ireland.