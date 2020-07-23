Some 300,000 jobs in German metal/electrical industry at risk due to coronavirus
The coronavirus crisis has put some 300,000 jobs at risk in Germany’s metal and electrical industry, a board member of trade union IG Metall said, adding that employees in the automotive and aviation sectors would be particularly affected, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“We’re talking about 300,000 jobs that are on the line,” Juergen Kerner told journalists in Munich on Wednesday in comments embargoed until Thursday.