UK says illegal migrant crossings from France are unacceptable
Illegal migrant crossing from France to Britain are unacceptable so there needs to be action to prevent smugglers from exploiting people who risk the perilous journey across the Channel in small boats, a British junior minister said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“We do have an unacceptable situation of many migrants coming across the Channel at the moment,” junior health minister Helen Whately told Sky News.
“We are taking action.”
