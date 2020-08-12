Germany issues travel warning for Madrid due to coronavirus
Germany has extended a partial travel warning for Spain to the capital of Madrid and the Basque region due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The foreign ministry said it was warning against any unnecessary tourist trips to both regions because of a rising number of new infections and local restrictions put in place to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.
The German government had already issued travel warnings for the Spanish regions of Aragon, Catalonia and Navarra.
