German companies see business returning to normal in 11 months
German companies expect business to return to normal in an average of 11 months, the Ifo economic institute said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
For companies in the services sector, that number is even higher, at 11.7 months, while the manufacturing sector sees a normalisation in 10.1 months, Ifo said, citing a survey of businesses in July.
Latest
Turkish high-ranked military officials arrive in Azerbaijan to observe joint tactical exercises (PHOTO)
Talks held between Foreign Affairs Minister of Turkmenistan, acting Chairman of Central Bank of Afghanistan
Azerbaijani minister: Specific, serious tasks set to ensure efficient use of water resources (PHOTO)