UK transport minister says people know the risks of travel in 2020
British transport minister Grant Shapps on Friday rejected the idea that travellers should receive compensation for having to quarantine on their return, even if it affected their ability to work, saying people knew the risks of travel, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“People this year will have gone away knowing that there was a significant risk, and because of that people will have gone with their eyes open,” Shapps told BBC Radio.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Turkish Minister of National Defense (PHOTO/VIDEO)