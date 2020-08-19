Train derails in northern Italy, three injured

Europe 19 August 2020 18:26 (UTC+04:00)
Train derails in northern Italy, three injured

Three people were slightly injured after a local train derailed on Wednesday in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, Trenord, the rail company that operates the line, said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The only passenger travelling on the train was given first aid on site but was then transported to hospital for precaution, a statement by Trenord said, adding that the driver and the conductor had been mildly injured too.

The line connects Milan and the Lake Como, and crosses a rich, industrial area known as Brianza, northeast of Italy’s financial capital.

The accident left three carriages derailed close to the station of the small town of Carnate, the statement said. The cause of the accident was being investigated, it added.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan announces its seven-month statistics on precious metal mining
Azerbaijan announces its seven-month statistics on precious metal mining
Azerbaijan increases electricity generation
Azerbaijan increases electricity generation
Passenger transportation drops in Azerbaijan amid coronavirus pandemic
Passenger transportation drops in Azerbaijan amid coronavirus pandemic
Loading Bars
Latest
Turkey reveals data on seven-month cargo shipment from Algeria via its ports Turkey 19:13
Azerbaijan announces its seven-month statistics on precious metal mining Business 19:04
Kazakh coal extracting venture to buy filters via tender Tenders 18:33
Azerbaijan increases electricity generation Oil&Gas 18:30
Train derails in northern Italy, three injured Europe 18:26
France's seven-month demand for Turkey-made cement up Turkey 18:24
Uzbekistan increases production of consumer goods Business 18:22
Iran to turn West Azerbaijan Province into petrochemical hub Business 18:18
Iran discloses volume of products transited via Hormozgan Province Transport 18:13
Passenger transportation drops in Azerbaijan amid coronavirus pandemic Transport 18:12
Lufthansa reaches deal with pilots to cut costs Europe 18:10
Wall Street opens slightly higher on strong retail earnings US 18:10
Prices on secondary housing in Baku drop Economy 18:01
Ambassador: US fully supports Azerbaijan’s independence, stability, and prosperity Politics 17:54
Azercell mobile apps available now in “Kabinetim”! Society 17:40
Uzbek Ipoteka-Bank provides financial support to small enterprises in Fergana region Business 17:37
CNPC in Turkmenistan announces tender for provision of services Tenders 17:36
Kazakhstan designing program to support pharmaceutical industry amid COVID-19 Business 17:33
Number of containers transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway over seven months unveiled Transport 17:29
Cement export from Turkey to China down in January-July 2020 Turkey 17:28
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on August 22 Oil&Gas 17:28
Turkey's steel exports to France shrinks Turkey 17:25
COVID-related downturn in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to be lower compared to other countries Business 17:24
Demand for notes of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply multi-fold Finance 17:20
Turkmen citizens buy more real estate properties in Turkey Turkey 17:19
Vegetable production up in Azerbaijan Business 17:16
Colonel General: Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises - one of last warnings to Armenia Politics 17:13
Azerbaijan confirms 162 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:10
Iran declares volume of loans issued to enterprises in Semnan Province Finance 16:59
Production in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector rises Business 16:59
Azerbaijani oil prices show uptick Finance 16:55
Unemployment rate in Georgia increases by 0.9% in 2Q2020 Georgia 16:37
Measuring Impact to Drive Lasting Change Other News 16:33
Iranian Minister talks about plans on new technology ICT 16:30
Kazakhstan's revenue from passenger transportation via road decreases Transport 16:19
Nominations Open for IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics Society 16:16
Iran's copper exports doubled Business 16:15
Agricultural production rises in Azerbaijan Business 16:13
Turkmen natural leather processing company starts exporting its products Business 16:11
Turkey's trade turnover with Uzbekistan grows Turkey 16:09
Azerbaijan's GDP decreases marginally Finance 16:06
White House allocates $2M to Azerbaijan to develop women-led business Society 16:05
UK inflation jumps in July as clothes shops shun summer sales Europe 16:01
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy headlamps via tender Tenders 15:51
China, U.S. will allow air carriers to double flights between nations Other News 15:51
United States Oil Fund gets Wells notice from SEC US 15:32
Iran pays coronavirus related unemployment insurance Society 15:25
Kazakhstan's export to Uzbekistan down slightly amid COVID-19 Business 15:17
Number of employed in industrial sector of Iran's Semnan Province revealed Business 15:16
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls Finance 15:14
Johnson & Johnson to buy Momenta for about $6.5 billion US 15:11
Volume of cargo transited via Azerbaijan along North-South route increases Transport 15:06
Kazakh coal extracting venture to buy pipes via tender Tenders 14:58
Branch of Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for construction, installation work Tenders 14:51
Finland's Prime Minister says COVID test negative Europe 14:44
Turkmenstan’s Mary region supplies vegetables to domestic market Business 14:42
UK government and Heathrow work on testing as quarantine alternative Europe 14:38
Iran reveals amount of money paid to wheat farmers in Fars Province Business 14:34
Letter on Armenia's irresponsible actions published as UNGA & UNSC document Politics 14:33
Dynamics of Sangachal terminal’s gas processing, export capacity Oil&Gas 14:15
Azerbaijan unveils data on seven-month trade turnover with its major partners Finance 14:14
Owners of empty houses to be notified about taxes in Iran Business 14:07
OPEC+ meets to review compliance with oil cuts Oil&Gas 13:58
German-Austrian-Swedish consortium implements project in mining sector of Uzbekistan Business 13:57
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for August 19 Society 13:57
Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province exports honey to five countries Business 13:55
Uzbekistan to start mass vaccination in autumn-winter 2020 Uzbekistan 13:55
Azerbaijan discloses data on imports over seven months Business 13:48
Value of shares sold by Iranian companies revealed Finance 13:45
Uzbek apples fill fruit market of Russia's Novosibirsk Region Business 13:23
Kazakhstan's postal service operator opens tender to buy spares Tenders 13:21
Export of leather goods from Turkey to Azerbaijan declines Turkey 13:21
Eurasian Group to assess Turkmenistan's compliance with FATF recommendations Turkmenistan 13:21
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's securities in high demand Finance 13:17
Iran discloses volume of petrochemical products' transported via Mahabad Railway Transport 13:10
Turan Drilling & Engineering to manage BP procurement activity in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:09
Turkmenistan, Russia to strengthen security cooperation Turkmenistan 13:06
Status of prospective oil & gas structures in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:04
Iran discloses volume of purchased wheat Business 12:45
Gold price in Azerbaijan continues growing Finance 12:44
Iranian government to review comments of heads of powers Business 12:42
Indonesia reports 1,902 new coronavirus infections, 69 deaths Other News 12:41
Production of Iran's South Pars Gas Company grows Oil&Gas 12:39
Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom to continue flexing down production through 2022 Business 12:38
Brazil fires threaten world's largest wetland Other News 12:37
Philippines reports 4,650 new coronavirus cases, 111 additional deaths Other News 12:36
Azerbaijan's seven-month oil production down - Ministry of Energy Oil&Gas 12:20
Turkmenistan reveals amount of extracted licorice root Business 12:16
Volume of gas export from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field revealed Oil&Gas 12:04
Russia reports 4,828 new coronavirus cases Russia 11:57
Marriott faces London lawsuit over vast data breach Europe 11:56
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli: journey back to Jan.-July 2020 Oil&Gas 11:26
Uzbekistan's Agrobank supports drip irrigation introduction in rural areas Finance 11:23
Iran’s NISOC can boost its production potential Oil&Gas 11:22
Iran’s NIGC: volume of gas supplied to TPP increases Oil&Gas 11:17
Turkey's export of leather goods to US down Turkey 11:16
Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan strongly supports all international law-based steps of Turkey Politics 11:16
Jizzax Organic to be first to produce marbled beef in Uzbekistan Business 11:15
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 19 Finance 11:13
Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region completes planting of autumn potatoes Business 11:10
All news