Bayern Munich wins Champions League title

Germany’s Bayern Munich has beaten Paris Saint-Germain (France) 1:0 in the final match of the Champions League held in Lisboa, Trend reports citing TASS.

Bayern’s Kingsley Coman scored the winning goal in the 59th minute.

This is Bayern Munich’s sixth Champions League title in history. It now shares the number of Champions League titles with Liverpool FC. Spain’s Real Madrid takes first place on overall Champions League wins (16), followed by AC Milan (7).