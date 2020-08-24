Bayern Munich wins Champions League title
Germany’s Bayern Munich has beaten Paris Saint-Germain (France) 1:0 in the final match of the Champions League held in Lisboa, Trend reports citing TASS.
Bayern’s Kingsley Coman scored the winning goal in the 59th minute.
This is Bayern Munich’s sixth Champions League title in history. It now shares the number of Champions League titles with Liverpool FC. Spain’s Real Madrid takes first place on overall Champions League wins (16), followed by AC Milan (7).
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan provided constructive engagement in negotiations on Karabakh conflict, but Armenia continued destructive policy
Latest
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: The commander of the sabotage-reconnaissance group of the armed forces of Armenia taken prisoner
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan provided constructive engagement in negotiations on Karabakh conflict, but Armenia continued destructive policy
The commemoration ceremonies took place to honor servicemen who died as Shehids in Tovuz battles (PHOTO)