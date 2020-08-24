Greece's daily coronavirus infections hit record high

Greece's National Public Health Organization (EODY) on Sunday reported 284 confirmed novel coronavirus cases within 24 hours, the highest number since the first case was registered in the country in late February, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 8,664 cases have been recorded in Greece so far, including 242 fatalities. Two people have died this weekend, while 31 are currently treated in intensive care units.

Greek officials have repeatedly dismissed the idea of a second lockdown nationwide like the one imposed in spring for over a month.

In recent weeks, they have opted for curfews and various restrictive measures in the regions of Attica, eastern Macedonia-Thrace and Crete, as well as popular tourist destinations like Corfu, Santorini, Rhodes.

Officials have also stressed that the recent spike of cases is not linked to the country's opening to tourism, and the overwhelming percentage of the latest cases were domestic.