Greece's confirmed COVID-19 cases top 10,000

Greece's confirmed COVID-19 infections have exceeded 10,000, authorities reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The National Organization for Public Health registered 157 new cases within the past 24 hours, raising the national tally to 10,134 since the country reported its first case in late February.

Two more deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the total to 262.

The majority of the new cases recorded in August are domestic and not linked to tourism, Greek experts and officials have said.

Of Sunday's new infections, only 41 were detected during checks on travelers entering Greece, according to health authorities.