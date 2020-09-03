Major crypto exchange Binance joins European blockchain industry group

Europe 3 September 2020 14:37 (UTC+04:00)
Major crypto exchange Binance joins European blockchain industry group

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Thursday it was joining a European blockchain industry group, a move that comes as policymakers look at how to oversee the emerging digital ledger technology, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

In a statement, Binance said it would join Blockchain for Europe, a Brussels-based association whose members include major U.S. blockchain payments firm Ripple. Blockchain for Europe advocates for “balanced policy and regulatory governance” for the distributed ledger technology, Binance said.

The European Union is looking at creating a set of rules for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, and related technologies such as blockchain-based digital contracts.

At present, the EU has no specific regulations on cryptocurrencies. Until Facebook unveiled plans for the Libra digital currency last year, digital coins had been seen as a marginal issue in Brussels because only a fraction are converted into euros.

Binance has also recently also joined cryptocurrency and fintech associations in Britain and Australia. According to industry site CryptoCompare, Binance in July saw the largest trading volume among major exchanges, at $68.4 billion.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Number of people infected with coronavirus in Iran exceeds 380,000
Number of people infected with coronavirus in Iran exceeds 380,000
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 2
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 2
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 1
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 1
Loading Bars
Latest
Volume of business sector turnover down in Georgia Business 16:00
Uzbekistan Airways resumes regular international flights Transport 16:00
Russia increases export of pipes to Turkmenistan Business 15:54
Struggling airlines lead U.S. planned job cuts in August US 15:53
Over 40 injured in wildfires in southern Russia Russia 15:49
Saudi non-oil private sector deteriorates in August after tax hike Arab World 15:46
Nanox Imaging share price up 120% since IPO Israel 15:43
Georgia continues subsidizing pre-existing bank loans for hotel industry Business 15:41
OSCE PA concerned with illegal resettlement of Lebanese Armenians in occupied Azerbaijani territories Politics 15:40
Re-sowing of corn helps double income of Azerbaijani farmers Economy 15:39
Uzbekistan taking measures to restore investment activities amid COVID-19 Uzbekistan 15:35
Uzbekistan to improve transparency and openness of budget data Finance 15:21
Revenues of Azerbaijan's oil sector for 2021 forecasted Finance 15:19
Azerbaijani schoolchildren succeed in International Olympiad (PHOTO) Other News 15:18
Iran reveals amount of money spent on electricity sector Oil&Gas 15:01
"Baku" street opens in Montenegro’s Podgorica after reconstruction (PHOTO) Society 14:47
Volume of cargo transportation from Iran to Russia through Azerbaijan by railway increases Transport 14:42
Major crypto exchange Binance joins European blockchain industry group Europe 14:37
Bus stations being built in Turkmenistan Transport 14:36
State budget revenues of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan in 2021 forecasted Finance 14:34
Georgia decides to increase subsidies for substandard apples Business 14:33
Iran boosts its electricity generation potential Oil&Gas 14:24
Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls in Iran Finance 14:12
SOCAR talks geological work carried out on onshore, offshore fields in 2019 Oil&Gas 14:12
Azerbaijan discloses funds paid within social security Economy 14:11
Kazakhstan reconsiders recommended rates on term deposits in national currency Finance 14:05
Number of people infected with coronavirus in Iran exceeds 380,000 Society 14:04
More London taxis expected to be supplied to Azerbaijan’s Baku city Society 14:00
Turkey increases exports to Turkic-speaking countries Turkey 13:57
Water and electricity facilities launched operations in Iran Oil&Gas 13:54
Azerbaijan non-oil industry production increases Business 13:47
COVID-19 creates opportunities for new partnerships between US, Turkmenistan Business 13:45
Iran to provide free electricity to low-income households Business 13:43
SOCAR fulfills capital investment plan by more than 50% Oil&Gas 13:29
Prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages down in Georgia Business 13:26
Financing of Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement channel in Iran to be discussed Business 13:22
Iran`s Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarter to implement construction project in East Azerbaijan Business 13:17
CPC-Kazakhstan to buy additional equipment via tender Tenders 13:14
Iran increases investment in agriculture in Bushehr Province Business 13:12
US to continue partner with Turkmenistan on innovative projects Business 13:12
Can Iran use its frozen funds in South Korea to import medicine? Business 13:09
Head of Iran's PBO inaugurates several production projects in Hamadan Province Business 13:08
Iran says precipitation decreases in Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 12:55
CPC-Kazakhstan to buy telecommunications equipment via tender Tenders 12:54
SOCAR exceeds forecast volume of crude oil refining Oil&Gas 12:54
Mining sector leading in Baku's industrial production Business 12:53
Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry unveils amount of 2021 budget allocations to fight COVID-19 Finance 12:52
Kazakhstan doubles crude oil exports to China in 1H2020 Oil&Gas 12:50
Kazakhstan's crude oil export volumes to France revealed Oil&Gas 12:48
Kazakhstan facilitates transportation of agricultural combines from China to Turkmenistan Transport 12:47
Azerbaijan announces its state budget forecast for 2021 Finance 12:44
Iranian rear admiral talks exports of naval combat, non-combat equipment Politics 12:41
McDonald's takes action against Australia's Burger King over 'Big Jack' Other News 12:36
DHL flies first consignments direct from Israel to Dubai Israel 12:31
Russia resumes international air service with Egypt, Emirates, Maldives Russia 12:26
SOCAR’s well stock as of early 2020 Oil&Gas 12:22
Iran's amount of banned goods for import soars Business 12:12
Additional shares of Uzbekneftegas registered by Capital Markets Development Agency Business 12:11
Kazakhstan decreases petroleum product supplies to Azerbaijan in 1H2020 Oil&Gas 12:11
Prices of Azerbaijani oil down Finance 11:59
Turkey reveals seven-month volume of Iranian cargo shipment through its ports Turkey 11:57
Most of construction work in Baku made by non-state enterprises Business 11:54
Hyundai delivers batch of new buses to Turkmenistan Transport 11:51
Uzbekistan's Central Bank announces new currency rates Finance 11:42
Drilling works conducted at Azerbaijan’s gas storages Oil&Gas 11:38
Iran discloses amount of foreign investments made in its industry, mining sectors Finance 11:34
Prices on precious metals in Azerbaijan down Finance 11:33
More citizens of Azerbaijan brought back from Kazakhstan Society 11:23
Uzbekistan Airways faces losses due to pandemic Transport 11:20
Azerbaijan's president, first lady inaugurate UNEC's newly reconstructed education block (PHOTO) Society 11:19
SOCAR’s Azneft increases oil output with geological work Oil&Gas 11:16
Zara-owner Inditex starts online sales at budget brand Lefties Europe 11:15
Georgia reports 20 new cases of coronavirus, 9 recoveries Georgia 11:06
MFA: Azerbaijan pursues independent policy based on its national interests, unlike Armenia Politics 11:05
Turkmenistan announces planned volume of wheat harvest Business 11:01
Kazakhstan's crude petroleum oil export to Netherlands up in 1H2020 Oil&Gas 10:59
Iran's agreement with IAEA in interests of both sides Nuclear Program 10:56
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of newly renovated Children’s Art School in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 10:56
Turkey reveals cargo shipment data from Greece via its ports Turkey 10:49
State, private structures of Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan talk resuming regular meetings Business 10:48
Uzbekistan to develop sericulture and karakul sheep breeding sectors Uzbekistan 10:46
OSCE PA officials criticize Armenia's impunity (PHOTO) Politics 10:44
Azerbaijani currency rates for September 3 Finance 10:38
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 46 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:26
Bande: Special Session to strengthen UN GA as critical global partner in COVID-19 fight Politics 10:18
Amazon, Verizon may invest over $4 billion in India's Vodafone Idea US 10:10
France unleashes 100 billion euro stimulus to revive economy Europe 10:09
Indonesia’s return to OPEC will make cartel only stronger Oil&Gas 10:08
Saudi opens airspace to all Israel-UAE flights Israel 10:07
Mevlut Cavusoglu: Turkey will always support Azerbaijan without hesitation Politics 10:05
Annual complex audit conducted at SOCAR’s Kulevi terminal port facility Oil&Gas 09:55
Iranian currency rates for September 3 Finance 09:50
Volume of cargo movement from Turkmenistan via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 09:50
Operations launched to increase production at Iran's Marun oil field Oil&Gas 09:44
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for September 3 Uzbekistan 09:43
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan review implementation of TAPI gas pipeline project Oil&Gas 09:42
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Kurdistan Province expands Business 09:41
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers cancels several decisions regarding agricultural sector Economy 09:39
Armenia's independence in figures Politics 09:35
Turkey's six-month export to D-8 countries drops Turkey 09:28
All news