Several injured in stabbings in Birmingham, Britain -- police
Several people were injured in stabbings in Birmingham, Britain, police said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
West Midlands Police tweeted that a stabbing took place at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, adding that a number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after.
Police confirmed "a number of injured people," saying "but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious."
All emergency services are working together at the scene, the police said.
