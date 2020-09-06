Several injured in stabbings in Birmingham, Britain -- police

Several people were injured in stabbings in Birmingham, Britain, police said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

West Midlands Police tweeted that a stabbing took place at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, adding that a number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after.

Police confirmed "a number of injured people," saying "but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious."

All emergency services are working together at the scene, the police said.