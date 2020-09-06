UK records 2,988 new coronavirus cases, highest since May
Britain said on Sunday it had recorded 2,988 new daily coronavirus cases, up from 1,813 on Saturday to the highest level since May 23, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The number of fatalities, however, remained at a low level, with two reported deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test in the previous 24 hours, government data showed.
