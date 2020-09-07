Italy antitrust opens inquiry into Google, Apple, Dropbox on cloud computing
Italy’s antitrust authority said on Monday it had opened an inquiry into Google Inc, Apple Inc and Dropbox Inc over cloud computing services, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“The proceedings relate to alleged improper commercial practices and the possible inclusion of unfair clauses in contract conditions,” the authority said in a statement.
Latest
Google’s Developer Students Club will be created at Baku Higher Oil School for the first time in Azerbaijan
President Ilham Aliyev views renovation work carried out at school No. 251, inaugurates new block of the school (PHOTO)