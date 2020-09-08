Greece to end restrictions on Israeli tourists

From September 15, Greece will cancel quotas on the number of Israelis entering the country, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has told his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

When Greece first allowed Israeli tourists to visit the country last month only 600 Israelis per week were allowed into four destinations. The number was doubled from September 1 and from next week there will be no limit and Israelis can travel anywhere in Greece. However, Israelis will still be required to present a negative Covid-19 test from the previous 72-hours before being allowed into Greece.

On return to Israel no isolation is required because Greece is listed by the Ministry of Health as a 'green' low infection country.