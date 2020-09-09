EU says trust needed if talks with UK are to continue
European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Wednesday that Britain is aware that a lack of respect for its Withdrawal Agreement would have consequences and said that if negotiations are to continue the bloc must have trust in London, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“For us this is of course a matter of principle,” he told a news conference. “The trust to continue our discussion on the implementation ... is a must.”
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates overhead pedestrian crossing on Mardakan-Zughulba highway (PHOTO)
Malaysia strongly urges Armenia to fulfill int'l obligations regarding occupation of Azerbaijan's lands