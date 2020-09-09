UK PM tightens social distancing rules in England

Europe 9 September 2020 22:15 (UTC+04:00)
UK PM tightens social distancing rules in England

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced a tightening of social distancing rules by banning social gatherings of more than six people in England in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The new rules will be implemented in England from Monday as the legal limit on social meet-ups is cut back down from 30 to single digits in response to a recent spike in COVID-19 infections across the country.

The new measures, revealed after the number of daily cases in Britain rose to almost 3,000 on Wednesday, will apply to gatherings indoors and outdoors, including private homes, as well as parks, pubs and restaurants.

The prime minister told a press conference that the virus has "evolved over many months", but it "still remains true we want people to be able and confident to go back to work in a COVID secure way and pupils back in school is a priority".

The "whole objective is to allow that to continue" and today's restrictions "clarify, simplify and intensify the message so everyone understands the rule of six... preventing another wholesale lockdown," he said.

Johnson announced the new restrictions at a time when countries, such Britain, China, Russia and the United States, are engaged in a race against time to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Israel's Netanyahu demands probe of investigators in his corruption trial
Israel's Netanyahu demands probe of investigators in his corruption trial
Israir to launch Tel Aviv - Dubai flights next month
Israir to launch Tel Aviv - Dubai flights next month
Shekel weakens amid growing Covid-19 alarm
Shekel weakens amid growing Covid-19 alarm
Loading Bars
Latest
Israel's Netanyahu demands probe of investigators in his corruption trial Israel 22:37
UK PM tightens social distancing rules in England Europe 22:15
AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial, shares slip on rollout doubts World 21:53
Iran reveals volume of rapeseed purchased in Razavi Khorasan Province Business 21:37
Export of Azerbaijani products to CIS countries up over seven months Business 21:36
Kyrgyzstan received $338 mln from external donors Kyrgyzstan 21:31
Turkey reports 55 daily COVID-19 deaths Turkey 21:22
AnadoluJet to launch Tbilisi-Istanbul charter flight Georgia 21:11
Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency talks about new tourism products Tourism 20:53
Trade representative: Russia is Azerbaijan's key partner in export of non-energy products Business 20:00
Foreign Ministry: Armenians destroy 1,107 Azerbaijani educational facilities and 855 kindergartens Politics 19:45
Azerbaijan Insurers Association expanding cooperation with Central Bank Finance 19:06
Agricultural output up in Kazakhstan as crop production increases Business 18:58
Kazakh National Economy Ministry talks about measures to support SMEs within state programs amid COVID-19 Business 18:52
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 12 Oil&Gas 18:50
Chinese Sinohydro to begin reconstruction Khulo-Zarzma section of Batumi – Akhaltsikhe road in Georgia Construction 18:47
NEFCO financing project on modernization of public buildings across Georgia Oil&Gas 18:43
Kazakhstan's tax revenues falls short of estimates Finance 18:40
Precious metals and stones turnover in Uzbekistan to be monitored Uzbekistan 18:31
Georgian Megadoors plans to expand its production Business 18:28
Georgian marble remains competitive Business 18:20
Energy-efficient technologies to be applied in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 18:16
Azerbaijan can raise insurance share in GDP Finance 18:14
Amazon to open two new fulfillment centers in Canada's Ontario US 18:13
Walmart to test drone delivery of grocery, household items US 18:13
Azerbaijan Insurers Association talks problems in insurance market Finance 18:07
Association: Insurance sector suffered losses in Azerbaijan due to pandemic Business 18:03
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising Finance 17:48
Tethys Petroleum updates its assets following production testing in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 17:48
Azerbaijan’s FM meets with Italian ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 17:42
Transit cargo traffic surges in Kazakhstan year-on-year Transport 17:28
Uzbekistan, Malaysia eye co-op in transport, logistics and tourism Business 17:19
Israir to launch Tel Aviv - Dubai flights next month Israel 17:18
Russians increase spending on domestic tourism 1.5-fold in second half of summer Russia 17:16
Georgia reveals output of Kartli wind farm Oil&Gas 17:13
WHO says vaccine safety top priority, as AstraZeneca pauses study Europe 17:12
Demand increased in Iranian auto market Business 17:12
EU says trust needed if talks with UK are to continue Europe 17:11
American Eagle posts smaller-than-expected loss as loungewear demand surges US 17:11
Program for expanding food industry to be developed in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16:56
Data on cotton yarn sales at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for August 2020 Business 16:38
Best Energy Group acquires shares of Georgian Telasi electricity distribution company Business 16:33
Azerbaijani insurance company decides to suspend cooperation with Fitch Ratings Finance 16:33
Iranian Central Oil Fields Company starts oil well extraction Oil&Gas 16:29
Azerbaijan's tourism activity may get back on its feet until late 2020 Economy 16:28
Iran discloses electricity generation of Damavand TPP Oil&Gas 16:07
Azerbaijan confirms 154 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:07
Number of subscribers of Georgian Silknet mobile network up ICT 16:00
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical to buy complete set of antifriction bearings Tenders 15:55
Azerbaijan reveals data on import of Ukrainian alcoholic beverages Business 15:53
Azerbaijan's steel imports from Turkey down Turkey 15:47
Kazakhstan's postal service operator to buy diesel fuel via tender Tenders 15:43
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical announces tender to attract transport services Tenders 15:43
Shekel weakens amid growing Covid-19 alarm Israel 15:39
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant to buy pumps via tender Tenders 15:38
Turkmenistan announces tender for construction of checkpoints Tenders 15:36
Oil & gas industry sees downward trend in number of contracts Oil&Gas 15:32
Number of passengers carried out by transport means of Georgia down Transport 15:28
Uzbek-Korean Company to buy a turnstile via tender Tenders 15:27
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for August 2020 Business 15:16
Iran's Lordegan Company launched new plant Oil&Gas 15:14
Oil supply may come back quicker than anticipated Oil&Gas 15:12
Chinese investments in Georgia decrease Business 15:07
Kazakhstan, Malaysia trade plummets amid COVID-19 Business 15:03
Iran's government to support domestic stock exchange Finance 15:01
Iranian army prepares for military exercises Politics 14:58
LVMH warns it is set to drop planned Tiffany takeover Europe 14:57
Britain's Lloyds Banking Group cuts 865 jobs Europe 14:55
Cargo in Georgian ports increases Transport 14:53
Turkmenistan searching for underground water Turkmenistan 14:51
Kazakhstan increases export to Japan despite COVID-19 Business 14:43
Additional measures may be taken in Kazakhstan to support SMEs in case of necessity Business 14:42
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran’s Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province climbs Business 14:40
Baku Stock Exchange holds auction for Central Bank's notes Finance 14:35
Iran and Afghanistan cargo transportation to increase Transport 14:34
Iran saves funds on sewage filtration in Tehran Province Business 14:25
Azerbaijan effectively fighting against legalization of illegal funds and property Finance 14:25
Breakeven price for Tuna-1 field to be significantly below imported gas cost Oil&Gas 14:25
Ukrainian trade holding eyes to co-op with Uzbek agriculture field Business 14:24
Iran investigating obstacles for 1,500 industrial projects in Tehran Business 14:22
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 9 Society 14:21
2/3 of global regas capacity to come from 33 new LNG terminals Oil&Gas 14:06
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to record imported planting material Society 13:58
Azerbaijan enhancing co-op in digitalization within WSIS-2020 event ICT 13:49
Iranian major steel companies boost production Business 13:44
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates overhead pedestrian crossing on Mardakan-Zughulba highway (PHOTO) Politics 13:39
Kazakhstan's oil, natural gas output revealed Oil&Gas 13:37
ADB, UNICEF support Uzbekistan in combating COVID-19 Finance 13:36
Georgian Telasi's revenue declines Finance 13:27
John Deere delivers new batch of agricultural machinery to Turkmenistan Transport 13:24
Cargo turnover increases in Georgia Transport 13:23
Georgia establishes new platform for efficient business with support of EU Business 13:23
Iran allocated construction machinery to rural municipalities Business 13:22
Iran plans to supply free gas to households with low consumption Business 13:20
IKCO rejects hoarding defective cars from its Mazandaran production site Transport 13:15
CBI reacts to sharp rise in dollar rate Finance 13:10
Turkmenistan arranges charter flight from Russia Transport 13:08
Propane-butane investment project to be realized at Uzbek Shurtan gas field Oil&Gas 12:59
U.S. regulator calls climate change a systemic risk US 12:52
SOCAR talks on measures to increase oil yield Oil&Gas 12:51
All news