British company launches 20-second COVID-19 test
British start-up company iAbra said it had developed a 20-second saliva COVID-19 test which had 99.8% sensitivity and 96.7% specificity, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Trials of the “Virolens” test have taken place at Heathrow Airport, the company, which was founded in 2010, said.
“Our system allows simple, high speed, reliable and low-cost testing in dynamic environments,” Greg Compton, CEO of iAbra, added in a statement.
