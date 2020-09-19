French finance minister tests positive for COVID-19

French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"I tested positive for COVID-19 tonight. I immediately went into isolation at my home in accordance with government health regulations. I have no symptoms. I will remain in solitary confinement for 7 days. I continue to perform my duties," Le Maire wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, a further 13,215 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in France, making it the highest number of infections recorded in a single day since the coronavirus outbreak, the country's Public Health Agency said.