German industry's export expectations up significantly
German industry is recovering and its export expectations have improved significantly, said Klaus Wohlrabe, economist at the Ifo economic institute, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Rising coronavirus infection rates were hurting sentiment in the service sector, especially the tourism branch but Brexit and the forthcoming U.S. election had not yet had an impact on German business, Wohlrabe told Reuters on Thursday.
