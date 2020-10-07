UK records another 14,542 coronavirus cases with 76 deaths

Another 14,542 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 530,113, according to official figures released Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The coronavirus-related deaths rose by 76 to 42,445, the latest data showed.

Meanwhile, coronavirus is spreading across London with more than 1,000 new cases a day, according to official figures. London was declared an area of concern last month when there were just more than 600 new cases a day.

The figure has now risen to 1,027 on Sept. 30 and 1,029 on Oct. 1, with data for more recent days incomplete.

Still, COVID-19 levels in the British capital are far below the northern part of England, one of the areas hit hardest by coronavirus.

The latest figures were revealed after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to transform Britain over the next decade.

"Even in the darkest moments we can see the bright future ahead. And we can see how to build it and we will build it together," Johnson said at the virtual annual conference of the ruling Conservative party, which is overshadowed by a sharp rise of COVID-19 cases in Britain.

He said the coronavirus pandemic could not "hold us back or slow us down."

"It is not enough to go back to normal. We have lost too much. We have mourned too many...We will not content ourselves with a repair job," he added.

Previously, Johnson has warned that Britain's fight against coronavirus pandemic may be "bumpy through to Christmas" as the country continues to see a sharp rise in infections.

In another development, to bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia and the United States, are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.

The British government's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance has said that it is possible that some vaccine could be available in small amounts later this year, but it is more likely that a vaccine will be available early next year, although that is not guaranteed.