Algerian scholar talks French president's attitude towards human rights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.7

By Jeyla Aliyeva - Trend:

French President Emmanuel Macron is the last person who should talk about human rights, Algerian scholar Mohammad Amin Belgiz told Trend.

Belgiz noted that the history of France is full of the facts of Algerians’ mass killings.

According to him, Macron has no right to accuse either the Turkish government or its allies of alleged ethnic cleansing in the Middle East.

"France is guilty of the deaths of about 10 million citizens in Congo. Once France talks about the so-called "genocide" of 1915, which wasn’t legally proven, then it should know that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of that time’s Ottoman Empire was namely an Armenian. So, it’s not correct to accuse Turkey of any so-called ‘genocide’, the scholar said.

As he emphasized, the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, France has no right to act as a mediator in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, because it has lost its neutrality in this issue.

"France applies double standards and supports Armenia in the conflict, while Turkey morally and politically supports its ally Azerbaijan without concealing this," Belgiz added.

He stressed that Azerbaijan has every right to defend its territory, since namely it was subjected to aggression and attack.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

