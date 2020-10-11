Portugal, Spain agree on common strategy for transboundary development

The prime ministers of Portugal and Spain agreed on a common strategy for transboundary development during their meeting in the northern Portuguese city of Guarda, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said in a press conference after their meeting that the strategy is presented as a set of measures and investments to "make life easier for people living on both sides of the border."

According to the TV channel RTP, the two sides would allow border residents to have free movement between the two countries. They also ruled out the possibility of new border closure despite rising COVID-19 cases.

The two leaders agreed to enhance cooperation between the two countries' health services, allowing the citizens of both countries to have equal medical care in each other's health sector.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told reporters that the strategy also includes "a common governance system, with concrete measures" and "total alignment of economic recovery plans" with "objectives of ecological and digital transition, social cohesion and combating the pandemic."

On the current COVID-19 health crisis, Sanchez revealed that Spain "negotiates with the pharmaceutical companies to acquire the vaccine" against COVID-19, which it hopes to arrive as soon as possible.

As the world is in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries across the globe -- including China, Russia, Britain and the U.S. -- are racing to find a vaccine.

According to the website of the World Health Organization (WHO), as of Oct. 2, there were 193 COVID-19 candidate vaccines being developed worldwide, and 42 of them were in clinical trials.