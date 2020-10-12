French PM does not rule out local lockdown due to COVID-19 spike
French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday he did not rule out local lockdowns in France due to a resurgence of new coronavirus infections, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“Nothing must be ruled out,” Castex told franceinfo radio after being asked about potential local lockdowns.
Castex said France was facing a “strong” second wave of new infections.
President Emmanuel Macron will speak about the epidemic in television interviews on Wednesday evening, franceinfo radio and BFM TV said.
