Open offices losing popularity in Latvia due to pandemic

With COVID-19 cases spiking in Latvia lately, open offices are losing popularity in the Baltic country, local media informed, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Andris Vilcmeiers, CEO of Latvia's Skonto construction group, noted a continuous drop in demand for open offices as more and more businesses and institutions are switching to remote communication and work from home.

The trend is expected to continue in the future, he said.

"To avoid COVID-19 infections, businesses will no longer want open offices where hundreds of people sit on the same floor. Instead, demand is likely to rise for offices with separate rooms," Vilcmeiers said, adding that many companies will probably switch to working exclusively from home.

This trend, in turn, is expected to affect the architecture of future homes, which apart from bedrooms, kitchens and dining rooms will also need some four to five additional square meters to accommodate those working from home.

The Skonto Group CEO also believes that the development of new office spaces in Latvia might not be very fast in the coming years. Already now, many offices remain unoccupied due to weak demand and investors' increasing cautiousness, he said.