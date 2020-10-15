Spain sees risk in possible delay of EU rescue funds, would issue debt

The Spanish government would issue debt to compensate for any potential delay in the approval and disbursement of EU rescue funds, which represent a risk for the economic recovery, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told reporters on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Spain is counting on the funds to launch a recovery plan as early as January 2021, Calvino had said earlier this week.

Spain is due to receive around 140 billion euros ($164.29 billion) in grants and loans out of the EU’s 750-billion-euro coronavirus recovery package.