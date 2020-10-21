Spain considering curfews to tackle new wave of coronavirus

The Spanish government is mulling new restrictions including curfews to contain a new wave of COVID-19 infections, Health Minister Salvador Illa said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Imposing a curfew in the capital city of Madrid and possibly beyond would require "invoking the state of emergency," Illa told reporters, adding that any such measure lasting over two weeks would require the support of some opposition parties.

The country on Tuesday evening reported 13,873 new COVID-19 cases and 218 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 988,322 and the death toll to 34,210.