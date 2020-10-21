Spain considering curfews to tackle new wave of coronavirus
The Spanish government is mulling new restrictions including curfews to contain a new wave of COVID-19 infections, Health Minister Salvador Illa said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Imposing a curfew in the capital city of Madrid and possibly beyond would require "invoking the state of emergency," Illa told reporters, adding that any such measure lasting over two weeks would require the support of some opposition parties.
The country on Tuesday evening reported 13,873 new COVID-19 cases and 218 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 988,322 and the death toll to 34,210.
Latest
News spread by Armenian Defense Ministry that military operations being conducted in Khudaferin direction nonsense - Azerbaijani MoD
I want my dear people to know that the capture of every village and every height requires great courage - President Aliyev
Armenia must declare before it is too late that it is withdrawing from occupied territories - President Aliyev
President Aliyev on destroyed and taken as military boot military equipment of Armenian armed forces
Armenian leadership already on their knees, we have shown them place they deserve - Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan conducts military operations on its territory recognized by international community, says President Aliyev
Our fist is there not only to smash the enemy’s head. Our fist is a fist of unity - President Aliyev
Professional journalist, Azerbaijan`s and AZERTAC`s friend He Ping appointed as President of Xinhua News Agency
Whole world should see Armenia targeting Azerbaijan's civilians - Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey
Iran's Central Bank increases working hours for legal exchange offices as foreign currency rate drops
Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani people on liberation of several villages of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Zangilan districts and the city of Zangilan