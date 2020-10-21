France's new daily COVID-19 cases above 25,000 again

French health authorities reported 26,676 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, the sixth time in 12 days the daily tally stayed above the 25,000 threshold, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections was up by 163, at 34,048, and the cumulative number of cases now totals 957,421.

The resurgence of the pandemic is such that the government will likely announce a geographical extension of a curfew, at present imposed on Paris and eight other major cities from 2100 to 0600.