France's COVID-19 cases top 1 million

The number of COVID-19 infections in France reached 1,000,369 as of 0124 GMT on Thursday while the country's death toll from the disease hit 34,075, latest figures from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University showed, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

France has become the second European country whose COVID-19 cases surpassed 1 million mark after Spain did that on Wednesday.

More French cities would move to maximum alert for coronavirus, where a curfew would be imposed, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said earlier on Wednesday.

Europe has been been confronting the second wave of the pandemic with many countries in the region witnessing a surge in daily infections. Among them, Britain recorded 26,688 daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday when Poland's daily number of COVID-19 cases broke the 10,000 mark for the first time.