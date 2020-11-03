Austrian police arrest man in city of Linz following Vienna attack
Austrian police have arrested a man in the city of Linz following the Vienna attacks on Monday, broadcaster ORF said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
A man, described as an Islamist, was led out of a house in handcuffs by heavily armed police, ORF said, adding it was not immediately clear if he was linked to Monday’s attack in the Austrian capital.
