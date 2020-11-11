France's new COVID-19 deaths up 472 in 24 hours

Europe 11 November 2020 03:11 (UTC+04:00)
France's new COVID-19 deaths up 472 in 24 hours

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 472 over 24 hours, versus 551 on Monday, BFM TV said on Tuesday, citing data from Sante Publique France, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Some 31,477 people are now hospitalised with a COVID-19 disease in France, including 3,168 over 24 hours, it said.

Sante Publique France could not be immediately reached to confirm the figures.

