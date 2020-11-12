UK reports record daily total of 33,470 COVID-19 cases

The United Kingdom reported 33,470 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest daily total to date, as the government struggles to control a second wave of infections going into the winter, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The death toll in Britain is higher than the other worst-affected countries in Europe and the number of people killed by coronavirus is only higher in the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico.

“It is clear that infection rates have been going up and what is really important is to get those infection rates down - that is what will reduce deaths (and) the pressure on hospitals,” said Stephen Powis, medical director of the National Health Service in England.

Thursday’s data on the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 were not immediately available.