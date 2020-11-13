UK's coronavirus reproduction number drops slightly amid lockdown

Britain's coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number, has dropped slightly to a maximum of 1.2, latest official figures revealed Friday, Trend reports citing Xİnhua.

The number nationwide remains between 1.0 and 1.2, down from between 1.1 and 1.3 last week, according to the British government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).

The SAGE warned that although the R number has dropped in some areas, case numbers are still "very high".

The South West, South East and East of England have the highest R numbers, with a maximum of 1.4, said SAGE.

"Significant levels of healthcare demand and mortality will persist until R is reduced to and remains below one for an extended period of time," it added.

The R number is one of many indicators scientists use to determine how fast COVID-19 is spreading in Britain.

Reproduction rate means the average number of people each person with coronavirus goes on to infect. Therefore, an R number between 1.0 and 1.2 means that on average every 10 people infected will infect between 10 and 12 other people.

If the R number is above one, it means the number of cases will increase exponentially.

The latest figures came as England last week entered into a month-long national lockdown, the second of its kind since the coronavirus outbreak in Britain, in a bid to quell the resurgence of coronavirus.

Britain reported another 33,470 coronavirus cases, the highest daily increase since the pandemic started, according to the official data released Thursday. The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 563 to 50,928, the data showed.

The number of people who have died with coronavirus in Britain passed 50,000 on Wednesday, marking the country the fifth one in the world to hit the tragic milestone, following the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico.

To bring life back to normal, countries, such as Britain, China, Russia and the United States, are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.