Austria records nearly 1,000 COVID-19 deaths over past 10 days

Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 patients died in Austria from Nov. 18 to Nov. 28, according to data published by the Austrian Interior Ministry on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The coronavirus death toll of Austria has risen from 2,054 to 3,018 over the past 10 days, with 132 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 275,661, with 4,669 confirmed in the past day. A total of 210,697 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

The country started its second lockdown earlier in November.

The Austrian government has announced a plan of mass COVID-19 testing in December. According to a draft federal framework, teachers and police officers will be tested first.