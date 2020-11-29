UK records another 15,871 coronavirus cases with 479 deaths

Another 15,871 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,605,172, according to official figures released on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 479 to 58,030, the data showed.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed Nadhim Zahawi as a minister to take charge of the coronavirus vaccine rollout, Sky News reported.

Zahawi had been made a health minister responsible for the deployment of the jabs, according to Sky News.

The British government said on Saturday that it has also opened a new walk-through coronavirus testing center at Fleming House Car Park in Cumbernauld, Scotland.

The new facility is being provided by the government as part of a UK-wide drive to continue to improve the accessibility of coronavirus testing for local communities, media reports said.

England is currently under a month-long national lockdown, the second of its kind since the coronavirus outbreak in Britain, in a bid to quell the resurgence of coronavirus.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.