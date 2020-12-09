Helicopter with six people on board crashes in eastern France

A helicopter with six people on board crashed late on Tuesday in the Savoie Department in eastern France, the BFM television reported citing a spokesperson for the department’s prefecture, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The helicopter of the French air navigation service crashed at approximately 19:00 Paris time (21:00 Moscow time). It had four service employees and two rescuers on board," the spokesperson said.

The rotorcraft crashed not far from Albertville, at the altitude of 1800 meters above the sea level. Prior to the incident, the pilot had issued a distress call.

A search for the survivors is under way. The large-scale rescue effort involves three helicopters and more than 40 employees of avarious services.