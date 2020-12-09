Helicopter with six people on board crashes in eastern France
A helicopter with six people on board crashed late on Tuesday in the Savoie Department in eastern France, the BFM television reported citing a spokesperson for the department’s prefecture, Trend reports citing TASS.
"The helicopter of the French air navigation service crashed at approximately 19:00 Paris time (21:00 Moscow time). It had four service employees and two rescuers on board," the spokesperson said.
The rotorcraft crashed not far from Albertville, at the altitude of 1800 meters above the sea level. Prior to the incident, the pilot had issued a distress call.
A search for the survivors is under way. The large-scale rescue effort involves three helicopters and more than 40 employees of avarious services.
Latest
Azerbaijan national team withdrew from participation in European Men's Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Mersin
Revival of Nagorno-Karabakh region to make significant contribution to regional cooperation – Azerbaijani minister (PHOTO)
Presentation of book of President of Turkmenistan "Traditions of Turkmen Statehood" published in Azerbaijani language
Mehriban Aliyeva: Heydar Aliyev Foundation launches project on restoration of our religious monuments and mosques in ancient land of Karabakh (PHOTO)
Georgia offers best conditions for outsourcing business companies in IT sector - Georgian Chamber of Commerce
Georgian lari affected by tourism sector suspension and devaluation of partner countries' currencies