New financial instruments could fill $28 billion COVID funding gap - WHO
A senior World Health Organization official said on Tuesday that the body was looking at new financial instruments to help fill a $28 billion finance gap for COVID tools, saying financing was proving a “real challenge”, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“Its a real challenge in today’s fiscal environment despite the fact that this is the best deal in town,” WHO senior adviser Bruce Aylward told Geneva-based journalists. “This will pay itself off in 36 hours once we get trade and travel moving again.”
