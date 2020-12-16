German economy minister welcomes new EU rules for big tech
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Tuesday welcomed new draft European Union rules aiming at curbing the powers of U.S. technology giants, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“I am pleased that the European Commission is ... putting forward new rules for digital markets,” Altmaier said in a statement.
The rules are the most serious attempt by the 27-country bloc to tame tech companies that control troves of data and online platforms relied on by thousands of companies and millions of Europeans for their work and social interactions.
