French presidency says Macron's condition "stable" after COVID-19 infection

Emmanuel Macron's condition is stable, the French presidency said on Saturday, two days after the president tested positive for COVID-19, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The medical condition of the president is stable... He presents similar COVID-19 symptoms which do not prevent him from fulfilling his obligations," said the Elysee in a statement.

Macron started working in self-isolation from an official residence outside Paris on Thursday after the diagnosis established by "RT-PCR tests carried out as soon as the first symptoms appear," said his office.

On Friday, the French president said in a live video on Twitter that he was doing fine but was working at a slower pace.