Flights from Britain to Poland to be halted on Monday night

Europe 21 December 2020 10:56 (UTC+04:00)
Flights from Britain to Poland will be suspended starting from midnight on Monday due to concerns over a new strain of coronavirus, a Polish government spokesman said on Twitter, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that the new strain had led to spiralling infection numbers. His government tightened its COVID-19 restrictions for London and nearby areas, and also reversed plans to ease restrictions over the Christmas period.

Countries including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, El Salvador, Iran and others have placed restrictions on British travellers and flights in response to Johnson’s announcement.

