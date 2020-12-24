France's Macron showing no more COVID-19 symptoms
French President Emmanuel Macron is showing no more symptoms of COVID-19, the Elysee office said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Macron, 43, can now end his quarantine after he self-isolated for seven days at the presidential retreat of La Lanterne, close to the Palace of Versailles, the office said in a statement.
He had tested positive for the coronavirus on Dec. 17, prompting a track-and-trace effort across Europe following numerous meetings between the French leader and EU heads of government in recent days.
Macron suffered headaches, a dry cough and tiredness for several days and his health condition improved on Wednesday.
Latest
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund ready to consider new investment opportunities under favorable conditions
Center of Excellence in EU Studies of ADA University organized virtual workshop on Karabakh in frame of GCRF-COMPASS project (PHOTO)
Changing status quo in Karabakh without significant international side effects is a real success of President Aliyev - former president of Latvia