France's Macron showing no more COVID-19 symptoms

Europe 24 December 2020 14:47 (UTC+04:00)
France's Macron showing no more COVID-19 symptoms

French President Emmanuel Macron is showing no more symptoms of COVID-19, the Elysee office said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Macron, 43, can now end his quarantine after he self-isolated for seven days at the presidential retreat of La Lanterne, close to the Palace of Versailles, the office said in a statement.

He had tested positive for the coronavirus on Dec. 17, prompting a track-and-trace effort across Europe following numerous meetings between the French leader and EU heads of government in recent days.

Macron suffered headaches, a dry cough and tiredness for several days and his health condition improved on Wednesday.

