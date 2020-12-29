UK records over 50,000 COVID cases overnight for first time

Britain recorded more than 50,000 coronavirus cases overnight for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world, according to official figures released Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Another 53,135 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, marking a new record daily increase in coronavirus cases in the country, according to the official figures.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,382,865, the data showed.

Another 414 have died within 28 days of a positive test, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain to 71,567, the data showed.

The latest figures were revealed as a scientist advising the British government warned Tuesday that "decisive" national action is needed to prevent a "catastrophe" in the new year.