Norway extends flight ban from Britain to Jan. 2 over coronavirus variant

The ban on flights from Britain to Norway will be extended until 1600 GMT on Jan. 2 because of ongoing concerns over a mutated strain of the coronavirus, the Norwegian health ministry said late on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“It is still possible that the ban is extended further,” the ministry said in a statement.

Following the lead of other European nations, Norway on Dec. 21 halted travel from Britain after news that the new virus strain was rapidly spreading.