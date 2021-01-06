Norway wealth fund rides out pandemic with diverse portfolio

Europe 6 January 2021 14:46 (UTC+04:00)
Norway wealth fund rides out pandemic with diverse portfolio

Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, said the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent financial market upheaval had shown the importance of a diverse portfolio, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The fund, which invests revenue from Norway’s oil, holds stakes in around 9,000 companies and owns around 1.5% of all globally listed shares, as well as fixed-income and real estate.

“Some markets, sectors and segments have recovered rapidly, while others have not. This underlines the importance of being well diversified,” the central bank, which manages the fund, said in a letter to Norway’s finance ministry dated Dec. 21.

“For a long-term investor such as the fund, it is also important to understand the drivers behind these different returns, and especially whether these differences can be expected to persist,” the letter, published on Wednesday, said.

While stocks fell sharply in the early phase of the coronavirus outbreak, the fund’s bond portfolio surged in value, before a reversal towards the end of 2020.

The fund’s physical real estate portfolio, which is allowed to represent up to 7% of investments, also saw changes.

“Even before the outbreak, we had noticed that the retail sector was performing worse than the logistics sector. This trend has intensified during the pandemic,” it said.

Office properties, already trending towards less space per worker in recent years, had seen a rise in working from home, but also to an increase in the space required per worker.

“Major cities, where many of our properties are located, have been hit harder by the pandemic. In addition, we have seen few new projects starting up this year, which could hit the supply of new properties in two to three years,” the fund said.

“We will be working on all of these factors in our development of the fund’s real estate strategy,” it added.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for January 6
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for January 6
Iran promises to prosecute perpetrators involved in Ukrainian plane crash
Iran promises to prosecute perpetrators involved in Ukrainian plane crash
UK variant of coronavirus detected in Iran
UK variant of coronavirus detected in Iran
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Azerenerji OJSC signs tender contract with local private company Oil&Gas 16:09
Azerbaijan intends to increase oil production volume from Balakhani field in 2021 Oil&Gas 16:06
Turkmenistan studying possibility of nominating its candidacy to UNESCO structures Business 16:06
Oil, natural gas prices increase in Kazakhstan year-on-year Oil&Gas 16:04
New Fuzuli-Shusha highway in Azerbaijan to start functioning soon (PHOTO/VIDEO) Economy 16:03
Costs for registering trademarks abroad to be compensated in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 15:59
Turkish Petroleum Corporation to carry out communication and other work on Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline Oil&Gas 15:53
World Bank predicts economy recovery in Georgia Business 15:36
Cooperation with UNESCO - one of priorities of Turkmenistan's foreign policy Business 15:33
Britain signs £550 million weapons contract for F-35 jets Europe 15:32
Iran's ICOFC announces volume of gas extraction Oil&Gas 15:32
Movement of containers in Iran’s Khorramshahr port increases Business 15:32
Dollar - most demanded among foreign currencies in Azerbaijan Finance 15:31
OPEC+ still has plenty of oil supply waiting to be released back into market – IHS Markit Oil&Gas 15:20
EU watchdog reviews funds sector costs on customers Europe 15:09
Kazakhstan, Georgia trade doubles year-on-year despite COVID-19 Business 15:08
Real estate expert talks situation on housing market in Azerbaijan’s Baku Society 15:05
Extraction begins from Iran's Azar oil field Oil&Gas 15:01
Kazakhstan unveils total number of industrial projects launched in 2020 Business 15:00
Azerbaijan predicts oil production volume at Kurovdag field Oil&Gas 14:58
Baku Stock Exchange holds first auction in 2021on placement of Central Bank's notes Finance 14:57
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for January 6 Society 14:54
Investments in Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province climbs Business 14:51
Norway wealth fund rides out pandemic with diverse portfolio Europe 14:46
Industrial enterprises to be launched in Iran's Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari Province Business 14:40
Iran promises to prosecute perpetrators involved in Ukrainian plane crash Society 14:37
German cabinet agrees quota for women on company boards Europe 14:35
Azerbaijan amends interim financial relief regime for pandemic-affected taxpayers Finance 14:33
Azerbaijan creating Center for Analysis and Coordination Politics 14:25
Azerbaijani residents among those demonstrating highest index of economic hope for 2021 Society 14:24
Iran unveils data of exports from Golestan Province Business 14:24
Milk and cheese prices increase in Georgia Business 14:22
Iran has reached economic growth despite COVID-19 Business 14:11
Kazakhstan renews liabilities within OPEC+, to oversee phased oil production increase Oil&Gas 14:07
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan Finance 14:07
Iran’s NIGC can allocate funds to National Development Fund - Iranian Energy Commission Oil&Gas 13:42
Azerbaijan begins grain sowing in liberated Aghdam (EXCLUSIVE) Society 13:29
Uzbek plant for synthetic liquid fuels production to buy instrumentation via tender Tenders 13:24
Uzbek plant for synthetic liquid fuels production to buy electromechanical devices via tender Tenders 13:23
Green for Growth Fund provides financing to renewable energy projects in Georgia Oil&Gas 13:23
Demining work completed in Azerbaijani Aghdam district's two villages Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:19
Azerbaijani products at international fair in Dubai (PHOTOS) Economy 13:17
Azerbaijan's ADY Express increases volume of cargo handling through Astara terminal (PHOTO) Economy 13:13
Nizami Ganjavi int'l center owes great deal of its success to vision of President Ilham Aliyev - Albanian president Society 13:11
Ceyhan terminal lowers oil shipment year-on-year Oil&Gas 13:05
Azerbaijani MPs to observe parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan Politics 13:01
Eni Turkmenistan Limited opens tender for supply of CISCO CATALYST switches Tenders 12:58
Tatneft, Turkmenneft sign supplemental agreement Oil&Gas 12:57
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for transport services Tenders 12:53
Iran's Khorasan Petrochemical Company reveals value of its exports Business 12:50
Kazakhstan’s largest retail chain eyes entering Uzbek market Business 12:48
Georgia reports 1,800 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 12:29
Azerbaijan keeps national currency stable by reducing discount rate Finance 12:25
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs using new digital marketing tools to promote products Business 12:24
Iran talks amount of funds paid for construction of Ardabil-Mianeh railway Construction 12:23
Michelin plans to scrap up to 2,300 jobs over three years, no layoffs Europe 12:21
Azerbaijani Accounts Chamber announces forecast on incomes of SOFAZ in 2021 Oil&Gas 12:19
Azerbaijan doubles fish, seafood exports Business 12:18
Azerbaijan unveils 2021 forecast for oil production from Bahar field Oil&Gas 12:14
Saudi Arabia and allies to restore full ties with Qatar Arab World 12:07
Georgia’s air traffic decreases - Eurocontrol Transport 12:00
Number of investment projects to be implemented in Uzbekistan’s Khorezm region revealed Uzbekistan 11:58
Albano-Udi Christian community members to visit monastery in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar Politics 11:54
Pakistan's former PM talks Nizami Ganjavi International Center Society 11:45
Uzbekneftegaz eyes increasing natural gas and gas condensate reserves in 2021 Oil&Gas 11:42
Azerbaijan increases direct investments in Kyrgyzstan Business 11:40
Azerbaijan sees decline in foreign currency deposits in 2020 - Accounts Chamber Finance 11:37
JPMorgan fund tops 2020 global macro rankings-SharingAlpha US 11:36
Gas production at Azerbaijan's Bahar field expected to increase Oil&Gas 11:29
Belarusian airlines extend suspension of flights to Turkmenistan Transport 11:29
Azerbaijan shows footage from Mahmudlu village of Gubadli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11:28
Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny Other News 11:23
US recognises India’s desire to produce more military equipment within country, says Kenneth Juster Other News 11:16
US govt dedicated to support India's rise on world stage: US Ambassador to India Other News 11:16
Zenith Energy fully repaid one credit agreement with local financial institution in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:15
Iranian currency rates for January 6 Finance 11:06
State share of Uzbekistan energy holding to be sold via negotiated auction Oil&Gas 11:04
India in its UNSC tenure will be voice for developing world, foster inclusive solutions: Tirumurti Other News 11:04
Nizami Ganjavi Foundation among successful platforms for building consensus in dealing with global issues Society 11:04
PM Modi inaugurates 450 km Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline Other News 10:59
Reasons for Bahar field’s gas delivery decreases revealed Oil&Gas 10:58
Kazakhstan's GDP estimated to contract as COVID-19 generates major health, economic crisis Business 10:57
Kazakhstan’s mining company opens tender to buy accumulators Tenders 10:56
World Bank predicts growth of Azerbaijan's economy in 2021-22 Finance 10:54
World Bank projects Uzbekistan's economy to grow in 2021-2022 Uzbekistan 10:53
Azerbaijani oil prices rise Finance 10:52
Turkmenistan, China to resume regular contacts between foreign ministries Business 10:52
Bahar fields gas output stands below budgeted volumes Oil&Gas 10:49
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 6 Finance 10:41
Azerbaijan soon to be able to receive Euro-5 standard fuel Oil&Gas 10:40
Budgeted vs actual oil production at Gum Deniz field Oil&Gas 10:36
Bahar-Gum Deniz block sees increase in gas utilization Oil&Gas 10:26
President Aliyev congratulates Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan Politics 10:23
Azerbaijan records year-on-year growth in commercial banks' demand Finance 10:22
Oil hits 11-month high after Saudi Arabia pledges voluntary output cut Oil&Gas 10:17
Oil prices to average $44/ bbl in 2021, says WB Oil&Gas 10:17
Switzerland increases goods export to Kazakhstan despite COVID-19 Business 10:13
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for January 6 Uzbekistan 10:12
Turkmenistan, S.Korea talk opportunities for expanding co-op in number of areas Business 10:11
OPEC members won't easily digest new deal Oil&Gas 10:05
All news