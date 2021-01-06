EU watchdog reviews funds sector costs on customers
The European Union’s markets watchdog launched a review on Wednesday to check if customers in the bloc’s 10.8 trillion euro investment funds sector are being overcharged, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said its joint review with national regulators in the EU27 will assess the compliance of funds with the “obligation of not charging investors with undue costs”.
Latest
Turkish Petroleum Corporation to carry out communication and other work on Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline
Nizami Ganjavi int'l center owes great deal of its success to vision of President Ilham Aliyev - Albanian president
Nizami Ganjavi Foundation among successful platforms for building consensus in dealing with global issues